Volunteers assault tourists at Jaflong, two arrested 

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 06:47 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Volunteers appointed by the upazila administration have allegedly assaulted tourists at the Jaflong tourist spot in Sylhet's Gowainghat.

Several were injured when some volunteers attacked tourists in front of the ticket counter in the Jaflong tourist area around 2pm Thursday.

Police have arrested two volunteers over the incident.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A video that went viral on social media shows that three people wearing blue uniforms, written volunteers on them, are beating up a group of tourists with sticks. Some female tourists in the group were also attacked when they went to save them.

Witnesses said the volunteers attacked the tourists following a dispute over buying tickets from the toll counter of the upazila administration.

Gowainghat UNO Tahmilur Rahman said, "The incident ensued when a group of tourists wanted to enter Jaflong area without tickets."

Terming the incident "very tragic", UNO Tahmilur Rahman said, "It will cause huge loss to the tourism of the area."

He went on to say, "Since the attackers were our volunteers, I take the responsibility."

The UNO also informed that the upazila administration has already discharged three volunteers and asked police to take legal action against them.

Gowainghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Nazrul Islam said, "We have identified the attackers and arrested two of them. The operation is underway to arrest another volunteer."

