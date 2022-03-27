Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case on April 13

The judgment in the murder case of ex-Dhaka University teacher and writer Prof Humayun Azad will be delivered on April 13.

Dhaka's Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge fixed the date on Sunday.

On February 27 in 2004, Prof Humayun Azad sustained severe injuries when some miscreants hacked him indiscriminately at Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Bangla Academy premises.

The following day, Humayun Azad's brother Manjur Kabir filed a case of attempted murder at Ramna police station.

After the attack, he was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for 22 days and at Bangkok for 48 days. He was shifted to Germany the same year where he died on August 12.

The case later turned into a murder case with his death.

On November 14 in 2007, Kazi Abdul Malek, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted chargesheet against five militants including the Chief of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Shaykh Abdur Rahman.

However, on March 30 of the same year, Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Ataur Rahman were hanged in another murder case of two judges in Jhalokati.

After reinvestigating, CID inspector Lutfar Rahman, the main investigating officer in the case, pressed charges against the five accused on April 30 in 2012.

The accused in the case are Mizanur Rahman alias Minhaz alias Shafiq, Anwar Alam alias Bhagne Shahid, Salehin alias Salahuddin, Hafiz Mahmud and Nur Mohammad alias Sabu.

Among them, accused Nur Mohammad alias Sabu is absconding. Meanwhile, two accused Salahuddin alias Salehin and Rakibul Hasan alias Hafiz Mahmud were snatched from a prison van on February 23 in 2014. However, Rakib was caught that night and later died in a 'gunfight' with the police.

Bangladesh / Top News

Humayun Azad / verdict

