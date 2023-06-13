University student stabbed to death in Sylhet; two arrested

A student of Sylhet's North East University was stabbed to death at Bongaon village in Balaganj upazila on Monday (12 June) afternoon.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 25, son of Ekhlasur Rahman of Bongaon village and a second-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department at North East University.

According to police and the victim's family, Atiqur was returning home after completing an interview at a school on Monday when some youths stabbed him.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared Atiqur dead.

Confirming the incident, Balaganj police station OC Ramaprasad Chakraborty said that Atiqur had a dispute with a neighbour. "We have arrested two people and are continuing the operation to nab others involved in the incident," the officer added.