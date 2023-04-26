Two stabbed to death over purchase of clothes in Chuadanga

UNB
26 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 10:26 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two people were stabbed to death over a dispute regarding the purchase of clothes in Chuadanga's Sadar upazila on Tuesday (25 April), police said.

The deceased are -- Shojol, 27, a three-wheeler driver, and Mamunur Rashid, 25, an NGO worker, of Chuadanga's Alamdanga upazila.

The incident took place around 9:30pm yesterday at a cloth shop named Plus Point on Bhalaipur Huchuk Para Road in Alukdia Union of Chuadanga's Sadar upazila.

Anisuzzaman Lalon, additional superintendent of the district police, said two people were stabbed regarding a dispute over the purchase of clothes in Sadar upazila's Bhalaipur area.

"Both died while undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Police are conducting raids to nab the accused," he said.

