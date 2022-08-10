Two Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:42 am

Two Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya

8-10 miscreants premeditatedly shot Rohingya leaders Syed Hossain and Abu Taleb, says  Armed Police Battalion

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:42 am
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Miscreants shot and killed two Rohingya leaders in the Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar. 

"The incident took place on Tuesday (9 August) at around 11:45pm on the hill slopes of C-9 Block of Camp 15. The deceased have been identified as Chief Majhi Abu Taleb of C block of camp 15 and Majhi Syed Hossain of C/9 sub-block," said Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Kamran Hossain.

"On Tuesday at around 11:45pm C-9 Block of Camp-15, C-9 block head Majhi Abu Taleb and C/9 were shot by miscreants in front of Achia Begum's shed. Majhi Syed Hossain of sub-block was seriously injured and admitted to Jamtoli MSF Hospital. Later he was declared dead by the doctor on duty," he added.

Abu Taleb was sent to Kutupalong Hospital for better treatment as his condition was critical. Later on, reaching Kutupalong MSF Hospital, the doctor on duty there also declared him dead, the APBn added. 

The APBn said that 8-10 miscreants premeditatedly shot Syed Hossain and Abu Taleb and fled. 

"Raids are continuing in the camps. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, A case is under process at Ukhia police station,"  APBn official further added. 

