Two RNB members held for selling tickets in black market

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have detained two members of Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) for selling tickets at higher prices in black market in Chattogram.

The detainees are Md Robiul Hossain, 39, a Habildar and Md Imran Hossain, 27, a Sepoy.

According to RAB, they were selling tickets at exorbitant prices in front of Railway Sramik League's office at the Chattogram railway station.

RAB conducted a drive at about 10:30pm on Sunday and recovered nine train tickets and Tk10,320 from the two RNB staff.

They were handed over to Chattogram's Kotwali police station for further legal procedures.