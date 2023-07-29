Two rickshaws torched, crude bombs exploded in Keraniganj

Two rickshaws have been set on fire and several crude bombs were exploded in Keraniganj of the capital this afternoon.

Shah Jaman, office-in-charge of South Keraniganj police station, told The Business Standard that miscreants exploded several crude bombs and then set a rickshaw on fire in Jhilmil Project area around 5:45pm.

On the other hand, Keraniganj model police station OC Mamun Or Rashid said BNP activists exploded crude bombs from a procession in Nekrojbagh area around 5:30pm and torched a rickshaw there.

"Several fresh crude bombs have been recovered from the spot. The process of taking legal action is in progress," the OC said.

Meanwhile, Keraniganj upazila BNP President Monir Hossain Minu denied the partymen's involvement in the arson and crude bomb explosion.

"There is absolutely no basis to suggest that BNP is involved in detonating crude bombs or setting rickshaws on fire. Any claims to the contrary are mere accusations made by those attempting to implicate them," Minu told The Business Standard.