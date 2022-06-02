Two passengers detained with $2.30 lakh at Dhaka Airport

Crime

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:39 pm

Related News

Two passengers detained with $2.30 lakh at Dhaka Airport

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:39 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two passengers were detained while allegedly trying to leave the country with $2,30,500 without a valid declaration.

Customs officials detained Mahmuda Firoz and Mehmet Remzi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 June). 

According to the Dhaka Customs House authorities, they held Mahmuda Firoz, a Bangladeshi national, with $30,000 at Boarding Gate No 7 of the airport around 6:30pm.

She was about to leave for the United States boarding an Emirates flight.

Mehmet Remzi, a Turkish national, was detained at Boarding Gate No 10 with $2 lakh around 9:30pm on the same day.

She was heading for Turkey on a Turkish Airlines flight.

The dollars seized from them have been deposited in the customs warehouse.

The Dhaka Customs House authorities said that two separate criminal cases have been filed against the passengers, adding that they have already been handed over to the airport police.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

9h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

8h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

9h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

10h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

10h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers