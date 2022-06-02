Two passengers detained with $2.30 lakh at Dhaka Airport

Two passengers were detained while allegedly trying to leave the country with $2,30,500 without a valid declaration.

Customs officials detained Mahmuda Firoz and Mehmet Remzi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 June).

According to the Dhaka Customs House authorities, they held Mahmuda Firoz, a Bangladeshi national, with $30,000 at Boarding Gate No 7 of the airport around 6:30pm.

She was about to leave for the United States boarding an Emirates flight.

Mehmet Remzi, a Turkish national, was detained at Boarding Gate No 10 with $2 lakh around 9:30pm on the same day.

She was heading for Turkey on a Turkish Airlines flight.

The dollars seized from them have been deposited in the customs warehouse.

The Dhaka Customs House authorities said that two separate criminal cases have been filed against the passengers, adding that they have already been handed over to the airport police.