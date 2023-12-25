Two murders within two hours in Ctg’s Sitakunda

25 December, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 11:03 am

Two murders within two hours in Ctg’s Sitakunda

One was a tea shopkeeper, the other the vice president of the Chattogram district north Jubo Dal

Map: UNB
Map: UNB

Two murders were committed within two hours in different areas of Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Sunday night. 

The deceased were identified as Md Alamgir, 36, son of Afazullah of Gamaritala village under Sonaichhari union of the upazila and Nur Mostafa Bazal, 58, son of Mujibul Haque of West Lalnagar village of the upazila. 

Md Alamgir was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Shitalpur area of Sonaichhari union on Sunday night. 

Nur Mostafa Bazal was killed by his cousin at Lalanagar village in Baroiardhala union of the upazila around 7 pm on Sunday over a land dispute. He was the vice-president of Chattogram district north Jubo Dal. 

Md Kamal Uddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda Model Police Station, said a man was killed by his cousin over a land dispute. The operation to arrest the perpetrator is underway. 

On the other hand, a tea shopkeeper was killed by unidentified persons in the Shitalpur area, police said. It is believed that hijackers stabbed him to death. Detailed information will be known subject to investigation.

