Two held for theft of power cables from Bangabandhu Tunnel project area 

Crime

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 02:51 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Two people have been arrested for stealing some 2,500 metres of power cables from the  Bangabandhu Tunnel project area in Chattogram.

The cables were being used for proving electricity to the streetlamps of the approach road from the Anwara end of the tunnel in Karnaphuli. 

Mohammad Ilias and Abdul Gafur were arrested earlier this week in a case filed by the Chinese contractor of the project with the Karnaphuli police station. 

Speaking with The Business Standard, Karnaphuli police station OC Dulal Mahmood said, "It was on 18 November when the project officials noticed the missing cables which were laid underground for the streetlamps. The thieves had cut them out from different places using the manholes ruining the whole transmission line. 

"A case was filed in this regard on Friday (25 November). The loss caused by the theft has been estimated at Tk51.25 lakh by the plaintiff of the case." 

"Some 20-30 cable pieces were seized from a local scrap shop. There are six to seven people involved in the theft. We have arrested two. 

"The court has sent them to jail. Efforts are underway to catch the others," the OC added.

