Two DU BCL leaders caught while extorting in guise of police

Two leaders of Dhaka University Chhatra League were caught and later handed over to police in front of the Kali Mondir on Thursday evening while in the act of extorting money from a group of visitors, who came to Boi Mela from Chandpur.

Arrested two students are Rajib Hossen Robin of sergeant Johrul Houque hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Master Da Surja Sen hall. Both of them are the vice presidents of their respective hall's Chhatra League unit.

A police source from Shahbag police station said these two students of Dhaka University stopped a group of book fair visitors identifying themselves as policemen. They charged those visitors saying that the visitors were peddling drugs and searched their bodies. When they did not find any drugs, they snatched all the money from them which amounted to Tk 1500.

"When the victims said that they did not have any money to go back to Chandpur, the snatchers returned Tk 600 and fled away on a motorcycle," police source said.

"Victims started shouting When they doubted those as snatchers and at that moment surrounding people captured them and handed them over to the police," he added.

Asked about the matter, OC of Shahbagh Police station Nur Mohammad told UNB "These snatchers were arrested red-handed and we have seized a bike from them. We have kept them in police custody as the victims have filed a complaint with Shahbagh police station."

"Proper and strict actions will be taken against them," he added.

The arrested BCL leaders have been also involved in snatching money, mobile phones and other things not only in the campus, but outside it also, sources inside BCL said seeking anonymity. Though it begs the question, how then could they be elected to serve in important hall posts?

A police source also confirmed they have a record as small-time crooks.