Two children die of 'pesticide poisoning' in capital's Bashundhara

Crime

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:44 pm

Two children have died due to "pesticide poisoning" in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area.

The two – Shayyan Mobarat Zahin, 15, and Shahil Mobarat Zayyan, 9 – died while undergoing treatment in Bashundhara's Evercare Hospital. 

According to family members, on Friday (2 June), a pest control service staff sprayed pesticide at the family's new apartment in Bashundhara's I-Block area. 

Two days later, the family members returned home and fell ill. They were rushed to the hospital. 

"The incident took place on Sunday [4 June]. Both kids died due to pesticide poisoning. Their bodies have been taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. Legal proceedings are underway over the incident," Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Vatara police station, told The Business Standard on Monday (5 June). 

The children's mother Sharmin Jahan Lima and father Mubarak Hossain have also fallen ill due to poisoning and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Nine-year old Zayyan died in the hospital on Sunday morning, while his older brother Shayyan breathed his last around 10pm on the same day. 

Their aunt Dr Ronak Jahan Rozi alleged that the incident happened because of the "incompetent" staff of the pest control service.

 

Bashundhara Residential Area / poisoning

