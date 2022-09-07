Two cases filed against Alesha Mart chairman

A customer today filed two separate cases against chairman of scam-hit e-commerce platform Alesha Mart.

"Abdullah Al Mamun filed two cases, one for dishonouring cheque and another for not supplying him motorbikes in spite of paying the price in advance, against Alesha Mart chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder," plaintiff's lawyer Khademul Islam told BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court recorded statement of the plaintiff and issued summons against the accused, the lawyer added.

According to the case documents, the plaintiff ordered three motorbikes from the e-commerce site on 5 and 7June in 2021, and paid the price given on the site in advance. But the e-commerce site failed to supply him the bikes, subsequently giving him two cheques of Taka 4, 23,000 of National Bank Limited.

The plaintiff tried to cash the cheques at Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited Ibrahimpur Branch on 20 June 2022, but both the cheques were bounced from the bank. Later on 17 July, he sent a legal notice to the accused and finally filed the cheque dishonour case.

As per the another case documents, the petitioner ordered three motorbikes on 24 June 2021, from the e-commerce site, but it failed to supply him the bikes on fixed dates.

Later they gave him a cheque of Taka 3, 52,000 of Islami Bank Limited. As the complainant tried to cash the cheque on 28 July 2022, it was dishonoured. He on September 3 sent legal notice to the accused and finally filed the case.