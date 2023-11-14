Two bankers jailed in graft case

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday convicted and sentenced two bank officials to different terms of jail in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for embezzling Tk90 lakh through fraud.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 pronounced the judgement, sentencing Prime Bank Junior Officer Mirza Kamrul Hasan to five-year imprisonment and fined him Tk50,000, or to suffer one month more behind bars in default.

The court also sentenced Sonali Bank Limited Executive Officer Md Anisur Rahman Sarkar to three-year imprisonment and fined him Tk30,000, or to suffer one month more behind bars in default.

The court came up with the judgment in presence of the two convicts and sent them to jail with conviction warrant.

ACC Deputy Director Shahin Ara Momtaj filed the case against six with Motijheel police station on 8 September 2014. The anti-graft body on 29 February 2016, filed charge-sheet in the case. The court on 29 October 2017, framed charges against the accused, initiating the trial officially.