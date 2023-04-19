Two arrested for laundering Tk50 crore via hundi 

Crime

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Two arrested for laundering Tk50 crore via hundi 

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 10:32 pm
Two arrested for laundering Tk50 crore via hundi 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested two people on charges of laundering Tk50 crore abroad through illegal hundi business. 

A team of CID arrested Shahadat Hossain and Bolai Chandra Das from Rezzakpur area of Noakhali's Chatkhil during a drive on Wednesday morning.

According to CID, the arrested persons operated the hundi in guise of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) agents. They smuggled around Tk50 crores abroad through bKash in the last three years.

During initial interrogation, the arrestees revealed that they laundered money through hundi with the help of Shahadat Hossain's Qatar expatriate uncle Monowar and other expatriates of several countries.

Hundi / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

6h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

11h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

5h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

6h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

8h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee