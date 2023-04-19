Two arrested for laundering Tk50 crore via hundi 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested two people on charges of laundering Tk50 crore abroad through illegal hundi business.

A team of CID arrested Shahadat Hossain and Bolai Chandra Das from Rezzakpur area of Noakhali's Chatkhil during a drive on Wednesday morning.

According to CID, the arrested persons operated the hundi in guise of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) agents. They smuggled around Tk50 crores abroad through bKash in the last three years.

During initial interrogation, the arrestees revealed that they laundered money through hundi with the help of Shahadat Hossain's Qatar expatriate uncle Monowar and other expatriates of several countries.