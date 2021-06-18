Tuhin Siddiqui Omi sued over human trafficking

A human trafficking case has been filed against Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, who was arrested in a case filed over attempting murder and rape of actress Pori Moni.

A victim has filed the case against Omi with Dakshinkhan Police Station in the capital on Thursday, said Assistant Commissioner of Dakshinkhan zone, Biplob Ghowsami.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police will investigate the case, Biplob added.

Earlier on 14 June, members Detective Branch (DB) arrested Tuhin Siddique Omi along with Nasiruddin Mahmood in the case filed over rape and murder attempts on actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni.

