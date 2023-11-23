Truck driver burned in petrol bomb attack in Bogura

“22% of the patient's body was burnt and there were injuries in some other parts,” Dr Mashfique, assistant professor of the Surgery Department of the hospital, told The Business Standard.

Truck driver Ariful Islam undergoing treatment at a Bogura hospital. Photo: TBS
Truck driver Ariful Islam undergoing treatment at a Bogura hospital. Photo: TBS

A truck driver suffered severe burn injuries from a petrol bomb attack by unidentified people in Bogura today.

The victim has been identified as Ariful Islam. He is undergoing treatment at TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital in Bogura.

"22% of the patient's body was burnt and there were injuries in some other parts," Dr Mashfique, assistant professor of the Surgery Department of the hospital, told The Business Standard.

The front part of the Rangpur-bound truck was also damaged in the attack at Rahbal area of Shibganj upazila adjacent to Dhaka-Rangpur Highway on Wednesday around 1:00pm, the victim told The Business Standard while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Before I could understand anything, the car caught fire with petrol bombs thrown by criminals. Both my hands and face got burnt as the car was moving. I jumped out of the window. At one point, I took water from a waterbody on the side of the road and put out the fire in my body. By then the damage was done," he said.

Abdur Rauf, officer in-charge of Shibganj police station in Bogura, said some people have been detained for questioning over the incident. A case is also being filed.

