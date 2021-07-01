Tribute paid to Holey Artisan attack victims  

People of all walks of life, including members of law enforcement agencies and diplomats, have renewed their commitment to fight militancy while paying tribute to those killed in the Holey Artisan attack in the capital on 1 July 2016.

After placing wreaths at the "Dipto Shopoth" memorial in front of Gulshan Police Station, they prayed for the departed souls, including two martyred police officials, on Thursday.

In the terror attack carried out by neo, self-radicalised and home-grown militants, nine Italians, seven Japanese, five Bangladeshis, and one Indian died. A Bangladesh Army commando stormed the café the next morning, killed five militants, and rescued the hostages.

Years after the country's worst terror attack, the bakery is providing services on a limited scale at its new address - the first floor of Rangs Arcade on Gulshan Avenue. It was shifted there six months after the attack, with five of the old staff members.

After the carnage, the law enforcement agencies carried out 28 high-risk anti-militancy operations across the country to neutralise the networks of the "third-generation militants".

On the occasion, both Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said militants are trying to organise themselves using online platforms. But they will be subdued through regular operations and surveillance.

"Militants around the world are now conducting their activities online. Such activities can also be seen online in our country," Shafiqul said after paying homage to slain police officials – Md Salahuddin Khan and Md Rabiul Karim.

The DMP commissioner noted that the law enforcement agencies are rigorously monitoring the virtual sphere of the country.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, "Militants cannot remain active due to the regular operations and surveillance of the RAB."

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, said terror outfits are no longer capable of carrying out large-scale subversive operations in Bangladesh.

He further said the country has been successful in keeping militancy under firm control.

"The counter-terrorism unit of DMP is working relentlessly to arrest members of terrorist organisations currently active in the country," Asaduzzaman added while addressing a press conference held at the DMP media centre.

He said, "Police have information on two foreign linked militants – John and Salahuddin – from Turkey and India respectively, are actively trying to patronise local militant groups to bolster their grip in the country."

Meanwhile, five foreign envoys in Dhaka on Thursday paid their tribute to 22 people of five nationalities who died in the terrorist attack at Holey Artisan Bakery five years ago.

Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy and ambassadors Earl Miller of the United States, Naoki Ito of Japan, Enrico Nunjiata of Italy, Rensje Teerink of the European Union and foreign ministry chief of protocol Amanul Haq presented flowers in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack, according to the foreign ministry.

Earl Miller said the US government would continue supporting Bangladesh in efforts for combatting terrorism, according to the US embassy.