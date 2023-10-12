Trader rescued, 2 kidnappers detained from Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion-15 has rescued an abducted trader and arrested two members of a kidnapping ring from Ukhia in Cox's Bazar.

Sakhawat Hossain, 33, hailing from the Maiz Ghona area of Chakaria upazila, was rescued during a raid in Lambari area of Ukhia on early Thursday, RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media), Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, said in a press release on Thursday.

The RAB detained Naimuddin, 35, and Abdul Malek Prakash, 56, during the operation.

According to the release, Sakhawat Hossain, a fish merchant, went to Cox's Bazar for a case related to land acquisition on 9 October. He was abducted on his way back home. The next morning on 10 October, the kidnappers contacted his family using his cell phone and demanded a ransom of Tk10 lakh. Shakhawat's family sent them Tk50,000 via a Nagad account, but the victim was not released. Later, they filed a complaint with the RAB, who managed to rescue him. The RAB also recovered Tk1.83 lakh taken away from Shakhawat.

In this regard, Shakhawat's younger brother, Mohammad Ashhadul Islam, filed a case at Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station against 4/5 persons, including the 2 detained individuals.

