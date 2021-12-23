Tourist raped in Cox’s Bazar keeping husband, child hostage

Crime

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 03:11 pm

Related News

Tourist raped in Cox’s Bazar keeping husband, child hostage

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 03:11 pm
Tourist raped in Cox’s Bazar keeping husband, child hostage

A female tourist was allegedly gang-raped by local youths in Cox's Bazar while holding her husband and their eight-year-old child hostage on Wednesday night.

On information, a team of RAB-15 rescued the woman from a motel named Zia Guest Inn early Thursday.

Major Mehedi Hasan, CPC commander of Cox's Bazar RAB-15, told The Business Standard that they have started a shadow investigation into the incident after the housewife, her husband and child were rescued.

"Two of the three criminals have already been identified," he added.

According to the victim, the family of three went to Cox's Bazar on Wednesday morning where her husband accidentally collided with a stranger while strolling at Laboni Point in Kolatoli beach later in the day. This led to an altercation following which her husband and child were picked up in a CNG autorickshaw from in front of the tourist golf course in the evening.

At that time, three youths picked her up in another CNG autorickshaw and raped her behind a shacky tea stall across the golf course.

Later, they took her to Zia Guest Inn and raped her again after consuming yaba pills there.

The perpetrators then locked the room and fled the scene after threatening to kill her husband and child if the incident gets reported.

The victim was quick to seek help through the window of the room on the third floor of the inn and managed to contact the RAB who then came and rescued her at 1:30am.

Her husband and children were rescued from the tourist golf course area.

"We came here on a family vacation after getting my salary. How could they do this to us just over a slight push," lamented the victim's husband.   

He said, "I had implored them repeatedly to return my wife but they refused. I am now worried because her condition is not that good."

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Lt Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar said whoever is involved in the heinous crime should be severely punished.

Bangladesh / Top News

rape / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

55m | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

55m | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US