Tourist raped in Cox’s Bazar keeping husband, child hostage

A female tourist was allegedly gang-raped by local youths in Cox's Bazar while holding her husband and their eight-year-old child hostage on Wednesday night.

On information, a team of RAB-15 rescued the woman from a motel named Zia Guest Inn early Thursday.

Major Mehedi Hasan, CPC commander of Cox's Bazar RAB-15, told The Business Standard that they have started a shadow investigation into the incident after the housewife, her husband and child were rescued.

"Two of the three criminals have already been identified," he added.

According to the victim, the family of three went to Cox's Bazar on Wednesday morning where her husband accidentally collided with a stranger while strolling at Laboni Point in Kolatoli beach later in the day. This led to an altercation following which her husband and child were picked up in a CNG autorickshaw from in front of the tourist golf course in the evening.

At that time, three youths picked her up in another CNG autorickshaw and raped her behind a shacky tea stall across the golf course.

Later, they took her to Zia Guest Inn and raped her again after consuming yaba pills there.

The perpetrators then locked the room and fled the scene after threatening to kill her husband and child if the incident gets reported.

The victim was quick to seek help through the window of the room on the third floor of the inn and managed to contact the RAB who then came and rescued her at 1:30am.

Her husband and children were rescued from the tourist golf course area.

"We came here on a family vacation after getting my salary. How could they do this to us just over a slight push," lamented the victim's husband.

He said, "I had implored them repeatedly to return my wife but they refused. I am now worried because her condition is not that good."

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Lt Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar said whoever is involved in the heinous crime should be severely punished.