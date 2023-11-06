Top-listed arms dealer arrested in Rajshahi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed arms trader with two firearms and ammunition in Rajshahi on 5 November. Photo: BSS

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed arms trader with two firearms and ammunition in Rajshahi last night.

The arrested was identified as Nahin Sultan, 23, hailing from Dharampur village, RAB sources said this afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force (RAB-5) conducted a drive in the Dharampur area at around 2:30am and arrested him.

The RAB team also seized one foreign pistol and one-shooter gun, one magazine, bullets, five sharpened knives and one axe from his possession.

Another RAB team arrested Zahidul Islam, 35, son of Hayat Ali with 400 grams of heroin after conducting a raid in Shibpur area under Durgapur upazila in the district around 6:30 on Sunday.

Another team of the elite force arrested another alleged drug-paddler identified as Ismail Hossain, 43, son of Abdul Karim, with 1.9 kilograms of ganja red-handed from Bazrapur area under Paba upazila in the district at around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Three separate cases were recorded with the police stations concerned in these connections and the arrested persons, along with the seized illegal goods, were handed over to the police.