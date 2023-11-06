Top-listed arms dealer arrested in Rajshahi

Crime

BSS
06 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Top-listed arms dealer arrested in Rajshahi

The arrested was identified as Nahin Sultan, 23, hailing from Dharampur village, RAB sources said

BSS
06 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed arms trader with two firearms and ammunition in Rajshahi on 5 November. Photo: BSS
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed arms trader with two firearms and ammunition in Rajshahi on 5 November. Photo: BSS

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed arms trader with two firearms and ammunition in Rajshahi last night.

The arrested was identified as Nahin Sultan, 23, hailing from Dharampur village, RAB sources said this afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force (RAB-5) conducted a drive in the Dharampur area at around 2:30am and arrested him. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The RAB team also seized one foreign pistol and one-shooter gun, one magazine, bullets, five sharpened knives and one axe from his possession.

Another RAB team arrested Zahidul Islam, 35, son of Hayat Ali with 400 grams of heroin after conducting a raid in Shibpur area under Durgapur upazila in the district around 6:30 on Sunday.

Another team of the elite force arrested another alleged drug-paddler identified as Ismail Hossain, 43, son of Abdul Karim, with 1.9 kilograms of ganja red-handed from Bazrapur area under Paba upazila in the district at around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Three separate cases were recorded with the police stations concerned in these connections and the arrested persons, along with the seized illegal goods, were handed over to the police.

 

Top News

RAB / arrest / arms dealers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today