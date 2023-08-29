Top Jamaat leader arrested in Ctg

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has arrested a top Jamaat leader and former ward councillor of Chattogram City Corporation Shamsuzzaman Helali from his city's Badurtola Arakan Housing Society residence.

Confirming the matter, Ali Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Detective Branch, Port and West zone told journalists that the arrested person was the mastermind of the attack on the police and vandalism of the police vehicle from the procession in the Double Mooring area on July 28.

Terming Helali as an active leader of the city, Jamaat-e-Islam Ali Hossain said all the Jamaat procession meetings were being conducted in the city under his leadership.

A total of 39 cases are filed against Shamsuzzaman Helali, organising secretary of city Jamaat-e-Islam, with different police stations in Chattogram.