Tk48 lakh heist on Dhaka Elevated Expressway: DB arrests all perpetrators

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested the perpetrators who posed as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officers and robbed Tk48 lakh from officials of Mother Textile after stopping their car on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 10 October.

"All the perpetrators were arrested from various places across the country on Saturday (21 October)," DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid said during a press conference at DMP Media Centre today (23 October).

He also said Tk23.5 lakh of the robbed Tk48 lakh has been recovered, and efforts are on to recover the rest of the money.

The arrestees were identified as Sabuj Mia aka Shyamal, 39; Shahrul Islam aka Sagar, 23; Abu Yusuf, 41; Didar Munshi, 35; Ferdous Wahid, 35; Alamin Duari Dipu, 42; and Daud Hossain Mollah, 39.

Each member of the group has 10 to 15 robbery, extortion and drug cases against them in 13 districts of the country.

A private car, RAB jackets, handcuffs, toy pistols, wireless sets, mobile phones, gold ornaments purchased with the robbery money and Tk23.85 lakh were recovered from them during the arrest.

How it happened

The DB chief said officials of the textile company withdrew Tk83 lakh from the Uttara branch of Al Arafah Bank, paid Tk35.5 lakh to one of the partners at the bank and were on their way to Banani with the rest of Tk48 lakh when they were robbed.

CCTV footage shows 4-5 persons blocked the path of the car carrying the officials of Mother Textile on Dhaka Elevated Expressway at around 4pm.

After the car stopped, the robbers forcefully entered it. Two of the robbers were wearing jackets of RAB.

They got into the car, handcuffed the victims and blindfolded them.

Victims said the robbers took control of the car and drove it to the 300-Feet road. They drove for about half an hour before eventually releasing the victims near Boalia Bridge in the evening.

The robbers snatched Tk48 lakh, a mobile set, company's chequebook, they added.

After being the victim filed a case with the Khilkhet police station.

Where did the robbed money go

DB chief Harun said the group of robbers had been using the same method for a while now. They change the number plate of the car after each robbery and destroy the phones they use.

After each robbery, members of the group distribute the robbed money among themselves and go into hiding in different districts.

Harun said the robbers kept some robbery money for lawyers in case they needed one. Some of them paid their rent, some bought jewellery for their wives, and some spent the money gambling.