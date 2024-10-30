Tk3.1cr cash, foreign currencies, gold seized from ex-agriculture minister Abdus Shahid’s house

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 10:46 pm

The seized items include Tk3.1 crore cash, Canadian dollars, euros, Thai Baht, US dollars, Mexican pesos, Hong Kong dollars, Indian rupees, Qatari riyals worth around Tk6 lakh and 990.50 grams (worth Tk1 crore) of gold ornaments and bars. Photo: Courtesy
The seized items include Tk3.1 crore cash, Canadian dollars, euros, Thai Baht, US dollars, Mexican pesos, Hong Kong dollars, Indian rupees, Qatari riyals worth around Tk6 lakh and 990.50 grams (worth Tk1 crore) of gold ornaments and bars. Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recovered Tk3.1 crore cash, foreign currencies and gold from former agriculture minister Md Abdus Shahid's house following his arrest.

A team of Uttara West Police Station conducted a raid around 4am today (30 October) at his residence in Uttara Sector-10, and arrested him with the money, foreign currencies and gold, reads a DMP press release.

The seized items include Canadian dollars, euros, Thai Baht, US dollars, Mexican pesos, Hong Kong dollars, Indian rupees, Qatari riyals worth around Tk6 lakh and 990.50 grams (worth Tk1 crore) of gold ornaments and bars.

A case is being filed against Abdus Shahid under the Special Powers Act for illegally possessing foreign currencies, along with a separate case under the Money Laundering Act for possessing large sums of money and gold, police said.

A Dhaka court today granted four-day remand for Abdus Shahid in connection with a case over the murder of bus driver Alamgir Hossain during the student-led mass uprising.

Apart from the cases, Abdus Shahid was also accused in two more murder cases with Uttara West Police Station and one attempted murder case in Moulvibazar.
 

