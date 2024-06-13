Tk29 lakh stolen from IFIC Bank vault in Bogura

Crime

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:09 pm

Related News

Tk29 lakh stolen from IFIC Bank vault in Bogura

There was reportedly no security guard on duty at night

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:09 pm
The IFIC Bank’s Matidhali branch in Bogura Sadar upazila. Photo: TBS
The IFIC Bank’s Matidhali branch in Bogura Sadar upazila. Photo: TBS

Miscreants looted Tk29 lakh from the vault of the IFIC Bank's Matidhali branch in Bogura Sadar upazila.

The police believe that the robbery occurred at the bank's sub-branch in the Matidali area sometime around midnight on Wednesday (12 June).

Confirming the matter, Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akhtar told The Business Standard that the bank officials informed them that Tk29 lakh was stolen from the vault. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We arrived at the scene after receiving the news. The bank has CCTV cameras installed, and we are currently reviewing the footage," he said.

Mirazul Islam, a local businessman and customer of the bank, stated that the security system at this branch is inadequate as there was no security guard on duty at night.

Top News

IFIC Bank / Vault / Bogura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

4h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

7h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

17h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

20m | Videos
Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

3h | Videos
Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

4h | Videos