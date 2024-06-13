Tk29 lakh stolen from IFIC Bank vault in Bogura

Miscreants looted Tk29 lakh from the vault of the IFIC Bank's Matidhali branch in Bogura Sadar upazila.

The police believe that the robbery occurred at the bank's sub-branch in the Matidali area sometime around midnight on Wednesday (12 June).

Confirming the matter, Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akhtar told The Business Standard that the bank officials informed them that Tk29 lakh was stolen from the vault.

"We arrived at the scene after receiving the news. The bank has CCTV cameras installed, and we are currently reviewing the footage," he said.

Mirazul Islam, a local businessman and customer of the bank, stated that the security system at this branch is inadequate as there was no security guard on duty at night.