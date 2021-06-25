Tk20cr fake stamps seized, four arrested 

Crime

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:10 pm

Tk20cr fake stamps seized, four arrested 

The gang had allegedly been producing various types of counterfeit revenue stamps, non-judicial stamps and trade licenses of city corporations for a long time in their factory in Matuail

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:10 pm
Tk20cr fake stamps seized, four arrested 

Detectives have arrested four members of a fraudster gang that produced counterfeit revenue stamps and non-judicial stamps and circulated those in the market.

The arrestees are Abu Yusuf, Atiar Rahman, Nasir Uddin and Nurul Islam. They were nabbed from different areas of the capital and Narayanganj on Thursday and Friday.

During the drive, the team of detectives from the Cyber and Special Crime Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also seized stamps worth over Tk 20 crore, stamp-making devices and chemicals from a factory in Matuail of Dhaka, said DMP Additional Commissioner for the Detective Branch AKM Hafiz Akter.

The gang had been producing various types of counterfeit revenue stamps, non-judicial stamps and trade licenses of city corporations for a long time in their factory in Matuail, police said.

DB Deputy Commissioner for cyber and special crime Shariful Islam said the ring was producing phony Tk5-500 stamps.

The machine the group used is very fast and well-equipped and can produce several lakh stamps within a short time, he added.

"The group was a printing machine, two cutting machines and some other machines to produce fake stamps."

According to the police, the gang circulates the forged stamps across the country with their agents, which ultimately deprives the government of revenue.

Additional Commissioner Hafiz said the fake stamps are used at different government and private offices, courts, garment factories, post offices, insurance companies and other offices.

Police seized 13.40 lakh fake stamps, over 19,000 counterfeit court fee papers, cash Tk3.60 crore earned from selling fake stamps.

A case was filed against them with the Motijheel police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme