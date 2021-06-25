Tk20cr fake stamps seized, four arrested 

Detectives have arrested four members of a fraudster gang that produced counterfeit revenue stamps and non-judicial stamps and circulated those in the market.

The arrestees are Abu Yusuf, Atiar Rahman, Nasir Uddin and Nurul Islam. They were nabbed from different areas of the capital and Narayanganj on Thursday and Friday.

During the drive, the team of detectives from the Cyber and Special Crime Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also seized stamps worth over Tk 20 crore, stamp-making devices and chemicals from a factory in Matuail of Dhaka, said DMP Additional Commissioner for the Detective Branch AKM Hafiz Akter.

The gang had been producing various types of counterfeit revenue stamps, non-judicial stamps and trade licenses of city corporations for a long time in their factory in Matuail, police said.

DB Deputy Commissioner for cyber and special crime Shariful Islam said the ring was producing phony Tk5-500 stamps.

The machine the group used is very fast and well-equipped and can produce several lakh stamps within a short time, he added.

"The group was a printing machine, two cutting machines and some other machines to produce fake stamps."

According to the police, the gang circulates the forged stamps across the country with their agents, which ultimately deprives the government of revenue.

Additional Commissioner Hafiz said the fake stamps are used at different government and private offices, courts, garment factories, post offices, insurance companies and other offices.

Police seized 13.40 lakh fake stamps, over 19,000 counterfeit court fee papers, cash Tk3.60 crore earned from selling fake stamps.

A case was filed against them with the Motijheel police station.