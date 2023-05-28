Tk14 lakh looted from Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank

UNB
28 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:16 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Suspected robbers allegedly looted Tk14 lakh from the vault of Kochashohor branch of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district early Sunday.

Jesmine Akhter, manager of Kochashohor branch of the bank, said some robbers entered the bank after tying up the security guard of the bank at the dead night and looted the money from the vault.

Izar uddin, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said there was no sign of breaking open any lock of bank but the money was found missing.

"However, police are investigating the incident," he said.

The security guard was asleep when the crime was committed, he added.

