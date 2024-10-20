Tk12 lakh looted broad daylight Mohammadpur robbery

Crime

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:11 pm

Mohammadpur map
Mohammadpur map

A six-member gang wielding sharp weapons allegedly robbed a company official of Tk11.85 lakh by waylaying his car in broad daylight in the capital's Mohammadpur today (20 October).

The incident took place around 10am at Mohammadia Housing Ltd Area.

Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali Iftekhar Hasan confirmed the matter to the media.

The victim, Mohammad Saiful Islam, accountant of a distributor company for Nestle products, said he was on his way to a bank to deposit office money in the morning. Due to bad road conditions in Mohammadia Housing area, his car was moving at a slower speed. At that time, six individuals on two motorcycles intercepted the four-wheeler. 

At one stage, they attacked the car with machetes and other locally-made sharp weapons, leaving Saiful with stab wounds, he said.

"They took away a bag containing Tk11.85 lakh in cash and a cheque of Tk17,000 along with the cash in my pocket," he said further, adding that the car's glass was broken in the incident.

Mohammadpur OC Ali Iftekhar Hasan said the process is ongoing to file a case in this connection.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest the criminals," he added.

