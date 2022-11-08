Titas Gas cuts off 6km illegal gas line in Munshiganj

The authorities of Titas Gas have cut off 6km of illegal gas line during a drive in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj.

The line provided about 10,000 unauthorised gas connections, said Gazaria Assistant Commissioner (land) GM Rashedul Islam who led the mobile court as the executive magistrate.

Engineer Suruj Alam, deputy general manager of Titas Gas' Sonargaon regional office, said they started the drive to disconnect the illegal connections from Laskardi-Bhavanipur area of Gazaria around 10am Tuesday (8 November).

During the drive, Mohammad Ali, a resident of Laskardi village, was fined Tk4,000 for using illegal gas connection in his house, said Suruj.

"We have information that there are several more illegal gas lines in Gazaria, all of which will be severed by carrying out operations in phases," added Suruj.