Throat-silt bodies of mother, daughter found in Gazipur

Police recovered the throat-silt bodies of a woman and her daughter from Gazipur early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Fedousi Akhter and her 5-year old daughter Tasmia.

Locals spotted the body in an orchard of Gazipur's Deshipara area and informed police, said Jakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Later, police recovered the bodies.

According to the locals, Ferdousi used to live with her second husband in Norun Bazar area of Kaziganj upazila.

Police suspected that miscreants left their bodies there after killing them somewhere else. After identifying their identities, police are investigating the incident, said the official.