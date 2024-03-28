Three vermicelli manufacturers fined in Chattogram

The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection has taken action against unhygienic vermicelli manufacturing practices in Chattogram, imposing fines totaling Tk1.8 lakh on three companies operating in the region. Photo: Collected

The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection has taken action against unhygienic vermicelli manufacturing practices in Chattogram, imposing fines totaling Tk1.8 lakh on three companies operating in the region.

The penalties were issued following a raid conducted in the Rajakhali area of Bakalia on Thursday (28 March).

Led by Mohammad Faiz Ullah, deputy director of the Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, Chattogram, the operation also involved Assistant Directors Rana Debnath and Md Anisur Rahman.

During the raid, it was discovered that several vermicelli manufacturing companies were preparing and processing vermicelli in unhygienic conditions, posing a potential risk to public health.

Addressing the media after the operation, Mohammad Faiz Ullah stated that three companies were fined a total of Tk1.8 lakh for their negligent practices.

RJ Vermicelli Factory and Abdur Rahim Vermicelli Factory were each fined Tk40,000, while Hussain Foods Company faced a heftier fine of Tk1 lakh. Additionally, the owners of these establishments were issued warnings regarding their operations.

Emphasising maintenance of hygiene standards in food production, Faiz Ullah reiterated the commitment of the Consumer Rights Protection Directorate to uphold consumer safety.

He said similar enforcement actions would continue in the future to ensure compliance with regulations and safeguard public health.