Three of a family arrested for ‘torturing housewife’ 

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 08:42 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested three members of a family 'for brutally torturing' a housewife in Sirajganj.

Rab-12 personnel arrested three persons including the husband of the victim on Tuesday morning. The arrestees are Md Mehedi Hasan Sujan, 43, his brother Md Sumon, 35, and their mother Mosammat Moyna, 55. 

Rab-12 Second-in-Command Major Md Mushfiqur Rahman told The Business Standard that two teams of Rab-12 and Rab-4 conducted separate drives in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj and Savar area of Dhaka to arrest the accused.

He said victim Gulnahar Parveen Minu, 30, got married to the main accused Sujan around 15 years back. At present, they have two daughters. Sujan who serves at a readymade garment factory used to live in Dhaka due to his job. 

The Rab official said, "On 3 December, he went to visit his family at Shahjadpur. Victim Minu has been abused in her husband's family in various ways since her marriage. On 15 December, Sujan physically tortured Minu in a gruesome manner over a family feud, cutting off her hair and eyebrows. The victim was later admitted to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa General Hospital in Sirajganj. The incident created a sensation among the local people and in the country."

The victim's family lodged a complaint with Rab-12 in this regard.

Md Mushfiqur Rahman also said that a case has been filed with the Shahjadpur Police Station under the Women and Children Suppression Prevention Act.  

