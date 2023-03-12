Three companies fined Tk13 lakh in Ctg 

A mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fined three companies Tk13 lakh in Chattogram city for various irregularities, including preparing and serving food in an unhygienic environment.

In coordination with Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) and the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, the RAB is conducting special drives to ensure safe food during Ramadan, Md Nurul Absar, senior assistant director of Rab-7 media wing, said.

"We conducted operations in the Mugaltuli and West Madarbari areas of the port city on Sunday," he told The Business Standard.

During that time, the court filed eight cases against three companies and fined Tk13 lakh for preparing food in an unhealthy environment and not having BSTI certificates for their products, he added.