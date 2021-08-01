Three arrested with stolen clothes worth Tk8 lakh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
01 August, 2021, 09:00 pm

Three arrested with stolen clothes worth Tk8 lakh

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Cyber and Special Crime Division of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested three people from the capital's Uttara and Gazipur's Kapasia areas along with one stolen covered van and clothes worth Tk8 lakh.

The arrestees are Md Asaduzzaman Mollah Asad, Al Amin alias Sarwar and Md Abed Ali, according to Joint Commissioner of DB (North) Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid.

Speaking at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday, he said during an operation last Thursday, police recovered 90 cloth rolls – 8,460 metres of cloth – from their possession.

He said Asad, a car driver, stole Noman Group's covered van full of clothes and kept it in the warehouse of his former acquaintance Al Amin. They planned to sell the goods to a trader in Gazipur.

Assad used to steal goods including cars by taking jobs in different companies. He used to sell stolen goods through his associates in a similar fashion. Several cases have been registered against him in Kaliganj and Tongi East police stations in Gazipur, according to police officials.

The three were arrested in a case filed by Noman Group with the Turag police station.

