Those selling stolen mobile phone sets to be arrested: DMP

UNB
18 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 05:48 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Not only mobile phone set  thieves but also those selling stolen mobile phone sets will be arrested, said AKM Hafiz Akhtar, additional commissioner of police (Intelligence) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), on Wednesday.

"Those who trade stolen mobile phone sets will also be arrested under the existing law," he said at a press briefing after the recovery of 158 stolen phone sets at the DMP Media Centre.

Referring to the process of selling stolen mobile phone sets, he said usually thieves sell the stolen phone sets to technicians or buyers at Tk4000-6000.

The technician or the stolen phone buyer sells the display and casing at a higher price if the phone has password turned on.

Besides, if the "find your phone" and such kind of options are not turned on, they change the IMEI and sell iPhones at Tk60000-70000 and other phone sets at Tk15000-20000.

On 29 April, an iPhone worth more than Tk2 lakh was stolen from the city's Uttara area. A case was filed at the DMP's Uttara West police station on 16 May based on the victim's allegations.

Later, a team led by Kazi Shafiqul Alam, deputy commissioner of Police, Detective Branch of Uttara Division, recovered 156 stolen mobile phones, a laptop and Tk1.18 lakh. Detectives arrested eight people, including a thief and a trader, in this connection.

