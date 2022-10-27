Tension escalates in Rohingya camps as two more shot dead

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:17 pm

In October, nine Rohingyas, including two majhis (community leaders) and a child, were killed by miscreants in the Rohingya camps

Rohingya camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

Tensions escalated at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar as two more Rohingyas were shot dead early Thursday by miscreants at block C of the camp number 17 of Ukhiya of Kutupalong.

The deceased was identified as Ayatullah (40), son of Kefayet Ullah, and Yasin (30), son of Mohammad Qasim, residents of Block C of the camp 17, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, the captain of 14 APBN.

One has been detained for interrogation in this connection.

With this, in October, nine Rohingyas, including two majhis (community leaders) and a child, were killed by miscreants in the Rohingya camps.

Harunur Rashid said that a group of 15/20 miscreants attacked C block of camp 17 at around 3:30am on Thursday. The terrorists brought Ayatullah and Yasin out of their houses, shot them and fled.

Yasin died on the spot and Ayatullah was taken to MSF hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Harunur Rashid said that the motive of the murder could not be known immediately.

Salamat Ulalh, brother of the slain Ayatullah, said that his brother worked at camp 5D. They could not identify any killer as they wore masks and had arms in their hands.

He also said that the criminals had targeted his brother as he used to protest against their criminal activities and cooperated with the law enforcers. 

Mohammad Hasan, brother of assassinated Yasin, said that the miscreants killed his brother as he used to help the majhi (community leader) and police when another brother of Ayatullah was attacked.

"The killers hacked Yasin and then shot him dead. They tried to catch me too. But I managed to escape," he said, adding: we want security at the camp by the RAB and the army to avoid further occurrence.

According to the Cox's Bazar District Police, about 25 Rohingyas were killed in the last five months (June-October), with nine in October only.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Jasim was killed at camp number 10 while another Rohingya was shot.

On 18 October, another Rohingya named Syed Hossain was killed at camp 19. Earlier, Jamal Hossain, father of Syed Hossain, was killed on 10 October. 

On 15 October, majhi and sub-majhi of camp 13, Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Yunus, were shot dead.

On 12 October, sub-majhi of camp 9 Mohammad Hossain was killed.

On 4 October, a child namely Tassdia Akter (11) was killed during a gunfight between the terrorists and the APBN. 

Assistant Police Super of 8 APBN Md Farooq Ahmed said that there are many reasons behind the killings, including drug dealings and establish control. Besides, some people are killed for volunteering to give information about the criminals or protest against their activities.

He added that 19 accused were arrested in the five killing incidents.

Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that cases had been filed in every murder incident. APBN and police have been conducting raids jointly.

