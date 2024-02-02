Teenage boy killed, 2 women injured in dispute over tea shop bill in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 03:40 pm

The deceased has been identified as Ala Uddin, 15.

Ala Uddin. Photo: Collected
Ala Uddin. Photo: Collected

A teenager was killed and two women were injured after a group of individuals, reportedly part of a notorious gang, assaulted them for asking for bill at a tea shop in Cox's Bazar. 

The incident occurred around 2am on Friday (2 February) in the Samitipara area of Cox's Bazar city. 

The deceased has been identified as Ala Uddin, 15.

"Police arrived at the scene around 3am. The body of the deceased was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's morgue," said Inspector (Investigation) Kayser Hamid of Cox's Bazar Sadar police station.

Md Imran, the victim's father, said, "A group of individuals who are members of a notorious gang frequently visited our tea shop late at night. They came Thursday night, drank tea, and attempted to leave without paying. 

"When asked for the bill, they assaulted my mother, Nur Jahan Begum, and even attempted to stab her. My sister, Humaira, was beaten when she tried to intervene, and when my son Ala Uddin stepped in to help, he was also attacked, which led to his death at the scene."

The locals managed to detain one of the assailants, Md Mubin and handed him over to a patrol team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). 

Inspector Hamid said, "While one individual involved in the incident was handed over to RAB, the battalion is yet to transfer him to the police."

Police are looking for other suspects involved, he added.

