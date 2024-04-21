Technical board chairman’s wife among 3 arrested over certificate forgery

The Detective Branch of police has arrested three people, including the wife of the Chairman of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), on charges of selling fake certificates of the board.

The arrestees are Shehela Perveen, wife of BTEB Chairman Md Ali Akbar Khan, Maksudur Rahman, director of Dhaka Polytechnic School and College and Sarder Golam Mostofa, principal of Hilful Fujul Technical Institute.

"The three were arrested as per the information given by ATM Shamsuzzaman and his associate Sanjida Aktar Alias Koli, who were arrested earlier in a case filed for selling fake certificates," said DB Chief Harun ur Rashid at a press briefing in DMP's media centre on Sunday (21 April).

"Based on their information, Shehela Parveen was brought to the DB office on Saturday for questioning. Later, she was arrested in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act," said the DB chief.

In reply to a question, Harun said they would also interrogate BTEB Chairman Md Ali Akbar Khan.

"We also detected 30 more people who are involved in creating fake roll numbers, birth date correction and result forgery in exchange for money," the DB chief said.

Harun added that they will be brought under the law as soon as possible.

Earlier on 1 April, multiple teams of DB conducted drives and arrested BTEB's system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and his associate Faisal for their alleged involvement in making and selling fake certificates.

As per their statement, DB arrested Sanjida Akhter Koli, director of "Garai Survey Institute" on 5 April. Later, Shamsuzzaman and Koli gave a confessional statement to the police, Harun said.