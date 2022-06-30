Teacher Utpal killing: Jitu put on 5-day remand

Ashraful Islam Jitu, the prime accused in the case filed over the murder of Haji Yunus Ali College teacher Utpal Kumar, has been put on a five-day remand.

A Savar court granted the remand on Thursday (30 June) after police produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand, Investigation Officer Emdadul Haque told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, members of the Rapid Action Battalion handed over Jitu to Ashulia Police Station after arresting him from Nagarhaola village in Sreepur of Gazipur, said Sub-Inspector and IO Emdadul Haque.

Tenth grader Ashraful Islam Jitu suddenly struck Utpal Kumar with a stump during a girls' cricket match at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia.

Utpal Kumar, a lecturer in the Political Science Department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at college, died while undergoing treatment at Savar Enam Medical College on Monday.

Utpal's brother Asim Kumar Sarker filed a case with Ashulia police station in this regard.

