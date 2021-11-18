Teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Rangpur

A teacher has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a Class-9 student in Rangpur.

The accused Monwarul Islam Mithu, 40, was also fined Tk1 lakh.

Judge Roknuzzaman of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Rangpur passed the order on Thursday afternoon.

According to the case statement, on 30 June, 2020, English teacher Mithu lured a Class-9 student of Badarpurganj Shyampur Sugar Mills High School in Rangpur and raped her.

The investigating officer in the case, SI Arif Ali, filed a chargesheet against Mithu on 31 August of the same year.

The court accepted the chargesheet and started the trial on 12 November, 2020.

After hearing the testimony of 15 witnesses and 5 defense witnesses for almost a year, the court passed the verdict on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the life sentence, the court also ordered the convict to pay Tk1 lakh to the victim. The verdict report stated that it is very sad that such a crime was committed by a teacher.

Public Prosecutor of the Rangpur Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Adv Jahangir Alam Tuhin, said they were happy with the verdict.