Teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Rangpur

Crime

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

Teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Rangpur

He was also fined Tk1 lakh

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 05:42 pm
Teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Rangpur

A teacher has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a Class-9 student in Rangpur.

The accused Monwarul Islam Mithu, 40, was also fined Tk1 lakh.

Judge Roknuzzaman of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Rangpur passed the order on Thursday afternoon.

According to the case statement, on 30 June, 2020, English teacher Mithu lured a Class-9 student of Badarpurganj Shyampur Sugar Mills High School in Rangpur and raped her.

The investigating officer in the case, SI Arif Ali, filed a chargesheet against Mithu on 31 August of the same year.

The court accepted the chargesheet and started the trial on 12 November, 2020.

After hearing the testimony of 15 witnesses and 5 defense witnesses for almost a year, the court passed the verdict on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the life sentence, the court also ordered the convict to pay Tk1 lakh to the victim. The verdict report stated that it is very sad that such a crime was committed by a teacher.

Public Prosecutor of the Rangpur Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Adv Jahangir Alam Tuhin, said they were happy with the verdict.

Bangladesh

rape / Rangpur rape case / Life Sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

Now | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

11m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

21m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka