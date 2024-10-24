Tea stall owner, hospital staffer shot as ‘BNP leader clashes with pro-AL businessman’

The injured were identified as Rubel, a staff member of NITOR, and Mannan, a tea stall owner, said Mojammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station

A screenshot of Google Map showing NITOR and its surrounding area.
A screenshot of Google Map showing NITOR and its surrounding area.

Two people sustained bullet injuries as two groups locked in a clash over a business dispute in front of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this noon (24 October).

The injured were identified as Rubel, a staff member of NITOR, and Mannan, a tea stall owner, said Mojammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

"Both of them are now out of danger," he said, adding, "An individual identified as Roni Sheikh was arrested with firearms from the spot." 

According to OC Mojammel, the clash occurred between supporters of Jasim Uddin, a pro-AL businessman who supplies equipment to the hospital, and BNP leader Mohsin.

"The shooting took place during a clash when Moshin allegedly tried to take over Jasim's business. A case is in the process of being filed regarding the incident," he said.

