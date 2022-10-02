Tangail councillor accused of attempted murder, land grabbing and extortion 

Crime

TBS Report 
02 October, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

Tangail councillor accused of attempted murder, land grabbing and extortion 

TBS Report 
02 October, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 03:39 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Atiqur Rahman Morshed, councillor of Tangail Municipality's Ward No 17, has been accused of attempted murder, land grabbing and extortion.

The victim of the councillor's reported crimes, Moushumi Mahmuda, made the claims during a press briefing held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Sunday (October 2).

She said that Councillor Atiqur is a follower of Tangail 2 MP Tanvir Hasan and is currently in jail in an extortion case filed by her.

"Atiqur tried to illegally grab 0.06 acres of land owned by me in the district's Biswas Betka area. He also demanded Tk10 lakh as extortion. 

"He even threatened to abduct and later kill me. We are still living in fear despite his arrest. His followers have been threatening and intimidating us in various ways," Moushumi Mahmuda claimed.

"After the extortion case was filed against the councillor back in 2020, I and my mother were attacked by at least 15 members of a teen gang armed with locally made sharp weapons near the Tangail stadium area. Two of the culprits were arrested but the rest are out in the open," she added. 

She claimed, "Most recently, on 10 February, I and my family were attacked in our house. A case was filed following the incident. However, police are yet to make any arrests in this regard. 

"Besides, Atiqur was married to multiple women. I am a witness to the case filed over the murder of one of his wives named Pinky in 2017. This is why the councillor wants me  dead."

Moushumi Mahmuda has urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to bring Atiqur and his accomplices to justice and ensure her and her family's safety. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Tangail / Atiqur Rahman Morshed / extortion / attempted murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets