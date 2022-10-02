Tangail councillor accused of attempted murder, land grabbing and extortion 

Atiqur Rahman Morshed, councillor of Tangail Municipality's Ward No 17, has been accused of attempted murder, land grabbing and extortion.

The victim of the councillor's reported crimes, Moushumi Mahmuda, made the claims during a press briefing held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Sunday (October 2).

She said that Councillor Atiqur is a follower of Tangail 2 MP Tanvir Hasan and is currently in jail in an extortion case filed by her.

"Atiqur tried to illegally grab 0.06 acres of land owned by me in the district's Biswas Betka area. He also demanded Tk10 lakh as extortion.

"He even threatened to abduct and later kill me. We are still living in fear despite his arrest. His followers have been threatening and intimidating us in various ways," Moushumi Mahmuda claimed.

"After the extortion case was filed against the councillor back in 2020, I and my mother were attacked by at least 15 members of a teen gang armed with locally made sharp weapons near the Tangail stadium area. Two of the culprits were arrested but the rest are out in the open," she added.

She claimed, "Most recently, on 10 February, I and my family were attacked in our house. A case was filed following the incident. However, police are yet to make any arrests in this regard.

"Besides, Atiqur was married to multiple women. I am a witness to the case filed over the murder of one of his wives named Pinky in 2017. This is why the councillor wants me dead."

Moushumi Mahmuda has urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to bring Atiqur and his accomplices to justice and ensure her and her family's safety.