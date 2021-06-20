Sylhet triple murder: Man put on 5-day remand

A Sylhet court on Sunday placed a man on a five-day remand in a case filed over the killing of his wife and two children in Gowainghat upazila.

Sylhet Senior Judicial Magistrate Anjan Kanti Das passed the order after the investigation officer sought seven-day remand for interrogation.

The accused, Hifzur Rahman, 40, was shown arrested on Saturday, said Officer-in-Charge of Gowainghat Police Station Abdul Ahad.

On Wednesday, Hifzur's wife, Alima Begum, 30; son, Mizanur Rahman, 12; and daughter Tanisha Begum were found dead in their house in Binnakandi village.

The police held Hifzur at the spot with injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital under police custody.

Alima's father filed the case with Gowainghat police.