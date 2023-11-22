Swechasebak League leader killed in Ctg

A Swechasebak League leader was killed allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity at Mithadighi in Satkania upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 34, general secretary of Sadaha union unit of Swechasebak League and son of Yunus of the area.

Anwar Hossain, elder brother of Shahadat was injured in the attack.

Quoting local people, Ataul Haque Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, said Shahadat had previous enmity with his neighbours Tarek and Elahi.

An altercation occurred among them over the issue at 10:30 pm on Tuesday and at one stage, they stabbed Shahadat and Anwar indiscriminately, leaving them injured.

Later they were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared Shahadat dead.