Suspended DIG Mizanur fired over indictment in graft case 

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 04:58 pm

File photo.
File photo.

The home ministry has terminated ex-deputy inspector general (DIG) Mizanur Rahman who has been attached to the Police Headquarters after his suspension in a graft case. 

In a notification Thursday (3 November), the ministry noted that his termination will be counted from 23 February 2022 when he was sentenced to three years in prison by the High Court.

On 26 June 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a lawsuit against Mizanur Rhaman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The court on 18 March, 2020, framed charges against the two accused in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on 9 February, 2020, accepted the charge-sheet and transferred the case for further proceedings to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on 19 January, 2020, filed the charge-sheet against the duo for allegedly leaking information and taking bribes.

The anti-graft body on 16 July, 2019, filed the case with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Both the officials were suspended from their respected agencies after the allegations of taking and giving bribes were lodged against them.

Mizanur leaked a couple audio clips, saying he has given Tk40 lakh as a bribe to Khandaker Enamul Basir to suppress the graft allegations brought against him.

