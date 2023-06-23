Suspended UP chairman Babu confesses to journalist Nadim murder

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 08:56 pm

Suspended UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the main suspect in journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim's murder case, has confessed to his involvement in the crime. 

After five days in police custody, Babu appeared before the Jamalpur Judicial Magistrate, Hasib Ullah Pias, where he admitted his role in the murder, reports Prothom Alo.

His statement was officially recorded under Section 164 of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 

UP chairman killed Nadim to take revenge over reports published: RAB

Following the court proceedings, he was sent to jail. 

Babu was previously suspended from the Awami League for breaking party rules, and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives also suspended him after his arrest by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the murder. 

Nadim, a 42-year-old journalist working for Banglanews24.com and Ekattor TV, died on 15 June, a day after being attacked by alleged supporters of Babu in Bakshiganj.

 

