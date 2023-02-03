Suspected of theft, 2 construction workers beaten to death in Rajshahi 4 held

On suspicion of theft of Tk10 lakh, two construction workers were beaten to death at an under-construction building in the Rajshahi city's Safura BSCIC area Thursday night, police said.

The law enforcers detained four people over the incident. They also recovered videos from the accused which show them beating the workers up.

Rezaul Karim, 45, from Naogaon's Manda and Rakibul Islam, 35, from Chapainawabganj's Shibganj were tied to a pole and beaten up from noon to 8pm at night.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station, said Rezaul and Rakibul had been working at the building of Modern Food Factory owner Mohammad Abdullah in front of Bishal Biscuit Factory for the past few days.

On suspicion of theft of Tk10 lakh from the food factory owner's home yesterday, Abdullah, his brother-in-law Moin Uddin Real, father-in-law Masum Reza and factory Manager Imran tied up the workers and beat them up with iron rods and sticks to extract a confession.

On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the workers, both in critical condition.

They were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) where Rezaul was declared dead at 8:30pm, the OC said. "Rakibul succumbed to his injuries around 9.30pm while undergoing treatment."

The bodies were kept at the RMCH morgue for autopsies and will be handed over to the families after the completion of legal procedures, he said.

So far, no case has been lodged at the police station over the incident, he added.