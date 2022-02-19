Sunamganj pharmacy owner, 2 others sliced woman’s body after rape: CID

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police have arrested three people for their suspected involvement in slicing the body of a woman after raping her in a Sunamganj pharmacy.

The arrestees are pharmacy owner Jitesh Chandra Gop,30, Anjit Chandra Gop,38, and Ashit Gop, 36.

Conducting a drive, Jitesh was arrested on Friday from Nurer Chala area under Bhatara police station in the capital while Anjit and Ashit were arrested from Jagannathpur municipality area in Sunamganj, said CID on Saturday at a press briefing at its Malibagh office.

On Thursday, six body parts of Shahnaz Parvin Jyotsna,35, wife of an expatriate, were recovered from the pharmacy named Ovi Medical Hall in Jagannathpur municipality area in Sunamganj.

The same day, a case was filed at Jagannathpur police station against Jitesh following a complaint lodged by Shahnaz's brother Helal Ahmed.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed to killing Shahnaz after rape and then cutting her body into pieces to hide their crime, said CID.

According to the accused, Shahnaz, mother of three children, had a good relationship with Jitesh as she used to buy most of her family's medicines from his pharmacy .

On Wednesday afternoon Shahnaz went to Jitesh's pharmacy as he assured her of suggesting some medicines for her secret medical issues.

He kept her waiting in the room behind the shop and later with the help of two more shop owners- Anjit and Ashit -made her unconscious by swallowing sleeping pills.

They raped her in the late hours of night and strangled her to death when Shahnaz said she will inform her family about the incident.

Later they cut her body into six pieces with a sharp knife and packed those in boxes.

They were planning to dump the boxes into a pond, said CID.