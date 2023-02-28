Student torture at IU: Probe body finds negligence in duty of hall provost, house tutor

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:33 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A probe committee has found serious negligence on the part of authorities of Islamic University, Kushtia and its residential hall in preventing and taking subsequent action against the persons involved in the torture of a female student there.

There was negligence in carrying out the duty of a few people including provost, house tutor and deputy registrar, the probe committee formed by the deputy commissioner of Kushtia said in a report on Tuesday (28 February).

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy placed the probe report before the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil during the hearing of a writ petition on Tuesday.

The probe body also found the involvement of six students including Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury Antora in torturing and assaulting the female student.

The five other students were identified as Tabassum Islam, Lima, Urmee, Muabia and Meem.

Fulpari, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League's vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on 12 February.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

The BCL leader also threatened that she would release the video on social media if the student disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.

The student lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, the student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on 14 February.

Two probe bodies were formed by the Islamic University authorities and the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall administration after the victim's complaints to them.

The probe bodies submitted their probe reports to the university administration on Sunday (26 February).

The report also found allegations of the victim to be true and identified six students in torturing and assaulting the female student.

