Stolen bitumen worth Tk45 lakh seized, 1 arrested

Crime

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 04:56 pm

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized 53,000 litres of stolen bitumen worth Tk45 lakh from an oil depot at Sonaichhari area of Chattogram's Sitakunda on Friday (2 June). 

A member of the bitumen smugglers racket was arrested red-handed from the depot by the RAB, while four other members managed to flee, said a press release on Saturday morning.

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Alamgir Hosen, 30, son of Jasim Uddin, hailing from Lampupara area under Ramgar upazila in Khagrachhari. 

The absconding members of the racket were identified as Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Israfil Hasan and Harunur Rashid. 

Nurul Abser, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-7, told The Business Standard, "Bitumen is a thick liquid material that is used for carpeting roads and highways. It is transported from the port to different parts of the country through tank lories. A racket has long been stealing it on the way and selling it in the black market." 

He also said, "On 3 January 2022, we managed to trace the racket and arrested three members with 16,000 litres of bitumen from Banglabazar area in Sitakunda. However, after being freed on bail, they resumed stealing bitumen." 

The same members of the racket were arrested on 17 July from the Halishahar area, he added. 

"Unfortunately, after being arrested twice the members of the racket did not stop stealing bitumen," he said, adding that acting on tip off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive at Sonaichhari area and arrested a member of the racket with 53,000 litres of stolen bitumen. 

"The arrested and seized bitumen have been handed over to police for further legal actions while a drive is on to nab other members of the racket," the RAB-7 official said.

